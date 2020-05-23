UrduPoint.com
Georgia Lifts COVID-19 State Of Emergency, Keeps Some Restrictions In Force - Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:50 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Georgia has lifted the nationwide state of emergency and curfew, but kept part of the restrictions in force as the COVID-19 outbreak is not yet over, Prime Minister's Press Speaker Irakli Chikovani said at a briefing on Friday.

The country has been in a state of emergency and keeping to a curfew from 09:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. local time (17:00 to 2:00 GMT) since March 21. The government has extended the lockdown several times.

"The Coordination Council [on COVID-19], led by Prime Minister [Giorgi Gakharia], decided that from May 23, that is, today from midnight, the state of emergency and, therefore, curfew will be lifted ... Regardless, due to the epidemiological situation, as the virus did not go anywhere and we again have to take active measures to stop the coronavirus, it is extremely important that there are regulations in the country, so that the main values, such as safety, health and life of our citizens, are not at risk," Chikovani said.

The spokesman added that wearing medical masks in closed spaces and in shopping centers would continue to be mandatory, so is maintaining a two-meter social distance.

People over 70 are now allowed to go outside without restrictions, although it is still recommended to stay at home.

Georgia has so far confirmed 723 COVID-19 cases, 495 recoveries and 12 coronavirus-related deaths.

