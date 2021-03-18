Georgia Man Charged With $1.5Mln COVID-19 Relief Funds Fraud - US Justice Dept.

Christopher Hayes, a resident of Georgia, has been charged with an attempted COVID-19 food assistance fraud in the amount of $1.5 million, the US Department of Justice said in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Christopher Hayes, a resident of Georgia, has been charged with an attempted COVID-19 food assistance fraud in the amount of $1.5 million, the US Department of Justice said in a release on Thursday.

"Christopher A. Hayes made an initial appearance on Federal charges of making a false claim to the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP)," the release said. "In total, Hayes attempted to obtain over $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding."

The Justice Department said Hayes applied for Agriculture Department's CFAP relief funds and falsely claimed he lost livestock at his commercial farming operation while in reality he did not own any and did not have losses associated with any livestock.

Hayes is also charged with submitting a fraudulent Internal Revenue Service Form 7000, which allows employers to request an advance payment of small and mid-size business refundable tax credits to reimburse them for the cost of providing paid sick and family leave wages to employees, the release said.