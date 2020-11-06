UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Mandates Certification By November 20, No Recount Can Start Before Then - Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:53 PM

Georgia Mandates Certification By November 20, No Recount Can Start Before Then - Official

A vote recount in Georgia can not be requested before the state certifies the results on November 20, Georgia's voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A vote recount in Georgia can not be requested before the state certifies the results on November 20, Georgia's voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters on Friday.

Local officials say that if the margins remain within a 0.5 percentage point range, the a recount of the vote may be requested.

"A recount cannot be requested until the election is certified," Sterling said.

Sterling explained that the "outer bound" for such a request is November 20.

"[O]ur hope and intent working with the counties just to move that earlier. And at that point whoever comes in second, whether it is President [Donald] Trump or Vice President [Joe] Biden... can request this recount," he said.

Biden is 1,586 votes ahead of Trump in Georgia - a state that carries 16 electoral votes.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Georgia May November

Recent Stories

456 revenue related complains disposed off in open ..

51 seconds ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as f ..

11 minutes ago

Roglic extends lead, Nielsen wins Vuelta 16th stag ..

53 seconds ago

PDM leaders to be made accountable for corruption: ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed after US blo ..

3 minutes ago

Legendary Soviet satirist Zhvanetsky dies aged 86

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.