Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Continue to Fulfill EU Visa-Free Regime Requirements - Brussels

Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine continue to comply with the European Union's visa-free travel requirements, the European Commission said in a fresh report published on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine continue to comply with the European Union's visa-free travel requirements, the European Commission said in a fresh report published on Wednesday.

"Overall, visa-free movement continues to bring positive economic, social and cultural benefits to EU Member States and partner countries. The Commission considers that all countries concerned have taken action to address the recommendations made in the previous report and continue to fulfill the visa liberalisation requirements," the Commission said in a statement.

The 25-page report said, however, that the countries need to put more effort in addressing existing corruption, financial fraud and money laundering.

"Countries concerned should also take action to effectively phase out investor citizenship schemes or refrain from systematically granting citizenship by investment," the statement read.

The EU has a visa-free regime with 61 countries, with their citizens allowed to enter the bloc for a period of up to 90 days without first obtaining an entry visa. Moldova joined the bloc in 2014, while Georgia and Ukraine followed in 2017.