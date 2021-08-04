UrduPoint.com

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Continue To Fulfill EU Visa-Free Regime Requirements - Brussels

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:18 PM

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Continue to Fulfill EU Visa-Free Regime Requirements - Brussels

Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine continue to comply with the European Union's visa-free travel requirements, the European Commission said in a fresh report published on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine continue to comply with the European Union's visa-free travel requirements, the European Commission said in a fresh report published on Wednesday.

"Overall, visa-free movement continues to bring positive economic, social and cultural benefits to EU Member States and partner countries. The Commission considers that all countries concerned have taken action to address the recommendations made in the previous report and continue to fulfill the visa liberalisation requirements," the Commission said in a statement.

The 25-page report said, however, that the countries need to put more effort in addressing existing corruption, financial fraud and money laundering.

"Countries concerned should also take action to effectively phase out investor citizenship schemes or refrain from systematically granting citizenship by investment," the statement read.

The EU has a visa-free regime with 61 countries, with their citizens allowed to enter the bloc for a period of up to 90 days without first obtaining an entry visa. Moldova joined the bloc in 2014, while Georgia and Ukraine followed in 2017.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine European Union Georgia Moldova Money Visa Citizenship 2017 All From

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

19 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual se ..

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual session for participants selecte ..

1 hour ago
 3 additional judges take oath as Sindh High Court ..

3 additional judges take oath as Sindh High Court judges

49 seconds ago
 OSCE says will not observe Russia vote due to 'lim ..

OSCE says will not observe Russia vote due to 'limitations'

51 seconds ago
 Last protest leader in Belarus dances in court as ..

Last protest leader in Belarus dances in court as trial starts

54 seconds ago
 4 die as speedy truck plunges into ravine in Hub

4 die as speedy truck plunges into ravine in Hub

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.