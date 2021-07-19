UrduPoint.com
Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Discuss Cooperation On EU Accession Process In Batumi

The presidents of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine will discuss joint efforts toward the EU accession and meet with European Council chief Charles Michel during a conference in Batumi on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The presidents of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine will discuss joint efforts toward the EU accession and meet with European Council chief Charles Michel during a conference in Batumi on Monday.

"On 19 July 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia is to host 17th Batumi International Conference - Enduring Power of Attraction - When the EU Makes Difference, which will be held in hybrid format this year," the conference press office reported.

Alongside the joint meeting with Michel, the presidents of the post-Soviet countries are expected to sign a declaration of the first Association Trio summit, in which the nations' EU aspirations will be enshrined.

The memo of the Association Trio was signed by Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine on May 17 in Kiev. The trilateral alliance is aimed at cooperation in their efforts toward EU membership.

