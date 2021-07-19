UrduPoint.com
Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Hold 'milestone' EU Summit

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine hold 'milestone' EU summit

Batumi, Georgia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The leaders of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine on Monday were set to hold a summit with European Council chief Charles Michel as the ex-Soviet republics jointly pursue EU membership bids.

Seeking to slide out from under Moscow's orbit, the eastern European nations set up the Associated Trio diplomatic format in May, seeking to harness their efforts and jointly advance their EU membership aspirations.

"Our meeting here with you is an important milestone," Michel told Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the summit on Monday.

The four leaders were addressing an international conference in Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi before gathering for talks in the ancient clifftop Petra fortress overlooking the sea.

"We have shared aspirations, a common vision of our future -- our full membership in the EU, equality, freedom and democracy," said Zelensky.

"I am confident that together we will reach that goal and will celebrate together when the three sisters of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova will join the European family.

" Michel told the leaders that Brussels "will remain a strong and reliable partner for your region," adding that "this strong EU support clearly shows the strategic importance we give to our partnership with you".

He said the EU has pledged an "unprecedented investment package" worth 2.3 billion Euros ($2.7 billion) with the "potential to mobilise up to 17 billion euros ($20 billion) in public and private investments for the region".

In June 2014, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Union on political association and economic integration, including free trade and short-term visa-free travel.

The "association agreements" were designed for the countries' gradual approximation to the EU's political and economic standards but did not give a pledge for their membership in the 27-nation bloc.

Under the deal, the countries vowed to introduce sweeping economic and political reforms hoping to prepare them for eventual membership.

In 2019, the ex-Soviet countries' foreign ministers adopted a declaration on European integration, affirming their intention to apply for EU membership.

