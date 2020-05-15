Georgia Not Extending COVID-19 State of Emergency Beyond May 22 - Prime Minister

Georgia will lift the nationwide state of emergency, imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, on May 22, with no new extensions expected, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday

The state of emergency, which is in force until May 22, has been extended already several times.

The country has confirmed 671 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, its death toll stands at 12, and almost one-half of the patients have recovered.

"We have made a decision that we will not ask President [Salome Zourabichvili] and the parliament again to extend the state of emergency," Gakharia told the Georgian cabinet.

This does not mean that all the restrictions will be abandoned, the prime minister specified.