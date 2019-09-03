UrduPoint.com
Georgia Not Weighing Curbs On Russian Firms - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Georgia Not Weighing Curbs on Russian Firms - Senior Official

Georgia will not bar Russian companies from operating in the country as long as they do not break its rules, Deputy Foreign Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili told Sputnik on Tuesday

BLED (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Georgia will not bar Russian companies from operating in the country as long as they do not break its rules, Deputy Foreign Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Salome Zourabichvili, the president of the former Soviet nation, has said it should rely less on Russia economically as it eyes investments from elsewhere in Europe.

"As any country, Georgia should not depend on just one nation. We need to prioritize diversification. But trade with Russia will continue. After all, Russia and Georgia are neighbors," the official said.

Russian companies will be allowed to work in Georgia as usual unless they violate its law on "occupied territories," a term it uses for South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which broke away after a brief armed conflict in 2008.

