UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Not Yet Ready To Open Land Borders Despite Air Traffic Resumption - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Georgia Not Yet Ready to Open Land Borders Despite Air Traffic Resumption - Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Georgian authorities are not ready to open land borders yet, but foreigners will be able to enter the country by air from February 1, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natela Turnava said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, said that the Georgian side hoped to open the land border with Russia in the nearest future, depending on the epidemiological situation.

"From February 1, we are not talking about a general opening, but only about the arrival of guests in the country solely by air. So far, the land borders present a great risk [in terms of the spread of the coronavirus].

We will further monitor this situation," Turnava said on a briefing.

In March, Georgia suspended flights with all countries, and closed its land borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In August, for the first time since the start of the health crisis, Georgia resumed regular flights with Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Earlier in January, Turnava said that Georgia would lift a ban on regular flights from February 1.

In Tbilisi, malls and grocery stores will also reopen from February 1. Schools and municipal transport will start to function from March 1.

Georgia's nationwide curfew, which was imposed from 10 p.m. (18:00 GMT) to 5 a.m., will last until March 1.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia France Germany Tbilisi Estonia Georgia Lithuania Latvia January February March August Border All From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

13 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

14 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

14 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

20 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

24 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.