Georgia Opens Land Borders on June 1 - Coordination Council

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Georgia will open its land borders, previously closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 1, the head of the coronavirus coordination council, Georgy Gibradze, announced.

Georgian Economy Minister Natela Turnava said earlier that the government would open land borders in the beginning of the tourist season to ensure "a more active tourist flow from the neighboring countries.

"In line with the decision of the coordination council, land borders will be open from June 1, border crossing will be possible with a document confirming vaccination and a negative PCR test, or just a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours," Gibradze said at a briefing.