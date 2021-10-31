UrduPoint.com

Georgia Opposition Holding Rally In Central Tbilisi To Protest Municipal Elections Results

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Georgia's opposition parties are holding a demonstration in downtown Tbilisi outside the parliamentary building, protesting the results of the municipal elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The rally was organized by candidate for Tbilisi mayor from the opposition United National Movement Nika Melia, who lost the runoff to incumbent Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

Protesters have blocked traffic on Rustaveli Avenue adjacent to the parliament's building.

Candidates for mayors of large Georgian cities, including the capital of Tbilisi, from the ruling Georgian Dream party won in the second round of municipal elections. An opposition candidate won only in the town of Tsalenjikha in the Samegrelo Region.

