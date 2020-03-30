UrduPoint.com
Georgia Orders 780 Prison Staff Members To Live In Correctional Facilities Due To COVID-19

Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:31 PM

Georgia Orders 780 Prison Staff Members to Live in Correctional Facilities Due to COVID-19

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Georgian Justice Minister Thea Tsulukiani said on Monday that 780 prison staff members are set to live in correctional facilities in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus inside or outside prisons.

"Authorities selected 780 members of the prison staff that will live in prison buildings over the next weeks and no longer go home to avoid the spread of the virus," Tsulukiani said, adding that all staff members voluntarily agreed to follow this measure, and will receive financial benefits for it.

Georgia has so far confirmed 100 cases of COVID-19. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced a statewide quarantine and a curfew in the major cities of the country.

