UrduPoint.com

Georgia Paralympian Arrested Over Alleged Guard Assault

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:43 PM

Georgia Paralympian arrested over alleged guard assault

A Paralympic judoka from Georgia was arrested Monday on suspicion of seriously injuring a security guard at a Tokyo hotel while in quarantine, police and local media said

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A Paralympic judoka from Georgia was arrested Monday on suspicion of seriously injuring a security guard at a Tokyo hotel while in quarantine, police and local media said.

The 34-year-old Georgian allegedly broke the guard's rib by "pouncing on him and pushing him down" in an incident last Thursday, a police spokesman told AFP.

The spokesman declined to comment on further details, but local media identified the man as a judoka who was scheduled to compete at the Paralympics, which open on August 24.

The assault came after the guard warned the man and other Georgian athletes over noise they were making while drinking, Kyodo news agency and other local media reported.

The Georgian was quarantining at a hotel near Tokyo's Haneda airport after a member of the country's team tested positive, reports said.

Tokyo 2020 organisers and the International Paralympic Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The athlete is expected to be ejected from the Paralympics and return home, local media said citing an unnamed official from the organising committee.

Around 4,400 athletes are expected to take part in the Paralympics, which was delayed by one year with the Olympics due to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Man Tokyo Georgia August 2020 Olympics Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon ..

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

26 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

38 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

39 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

41 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.