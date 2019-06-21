UrduPoint.com
Georgia Parliament Speaker Quits After Mass Rally: Ruling Party

Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:15 PM

Georgia's parliamentary speaker resigned Friday after protests erupted following a controversial address to lawmakers by a Russian MP, the country's ruling party said

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Georgia's parliamentary speaker resigned Friday after protests erupted following a controversial address to lawmakers by a Russian MP, the country's ruling party said.

"Speaker (Irakli) Kobakhidze's decision to step down is proof of the high standards of accountability set by our party and not a concession to irresponsible opposition parties' demands," the Georgian Dream party's General Secretary Khakha Kaladze told a news conference.

Your Thoughts and Comments

