Georgia parliament speaker quits after mass rally: ruling party

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Georgia's parliamentary speaker resigned Friday after protests erupted following a controversial address to lawmakers by a Russian MP, the country's ruling party said.

"Speaker (Irakli) Kobakhidze's decision to step down is proof of the high standards of accountability set by our party and not a concession to irresponsible opposition parties' demands," the Georgian Dream party's General Secretary Khakha Kaladze told a news conference.