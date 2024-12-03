Georgia PM Vows Retribution For Protests As Court Rejects Bid To Annul Vote
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Georgia's prime minister on Tuesday threatened to punish his political opponents, accusing them of being behind violence at mass protests, as Tbilisi's top court rejected a key lawsuit to annul the result of a contested October vote.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze -- who infuriated protesters last week by announcing his government would shelve EU accession talks until 2028 -- also suggested he would take retribution on public servants if they take part in protests.
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Monday against the ruling Georgian Dream party in a fifth straight night of protests, with more demonstrations planned on Tuesday.
They accuse the government of bringing Tbilisi back into Moscow's orbit and betraying the Black Sea nation's bid for EU membership, which is enshrined in its constitution and supported by around 80 percent of the population.
Georgia has been gripped by political turmoil since a contested October election, which pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili and the opposition say Georgian Dream rigged, demanding a re-run.
But, intensifying the crisis, Tbilisi's top court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit filed by Zurabishvili and opposition parties to overturn the election result.
A re-run of the contested vote was one of the protestors' main demands.
Zurabishvili, who backs the protests and whom Georgian Dream are trying to remove from office, did not yet respond to the court's decision to throw out her case.
That announcement came shortly after Kobakhidze -- who has ruled out talks with the opposition -- vowed to punish his opponents.
"Opposition politicians who have orchestrated the violence in recent days while hiding in their offices will not escape responsibility," he said at a press conference.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has refused to back down despite increasing international criticism of Georgia's handling of its protests, with several Western countries saying Tbilisi had used excessive force.
- Kremlin-style language -
Kobakhidze, 46, also threatened to punish civil servants who join the protests, after several ambassadors and a deputy foreign minister resigned over the demonstrations crack-down and his decision to suspend EU talks.
"The process of self-cleansing within the public sector has been very interesting. We are closely monitoring everyone's actions, and they will not go without a response," he said.
Evoking language used by the Kremlin, Kobakhidze alledged the protest movement was "funded from abroad".
He also singled out NGOs -- heavily targeted in a repressive pre-election campaign by authorities -- for being behind the protests, vowing that they will "not evade responsibility as defined by law".
Tbilisi earlier this year adopted Russian-style legislation designed to restrict the activity of NGOs as well measures that the EU says curb LGBTQ rights.
The adoption of the laws prompted the US to slap sanctions on Georgian officials.
But Kobakhidze said his government hoped that the "US attitudes towards us will change after January 20" -- when Donald Trump, who has criticised Federal support for gender transition, takes office.
- 'Message is clear' -
Kobakhidze's threats to the opposition came as more Western leaders criticised Tbilisi's police response to the protests.
NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday slammed as "deeply concerning" the situation in Georgia, condemning "unequivocally" the reports of violence.
The mostly young protesters accuse Georgian Dream of acting on Russian orders and fear the ex-Soviet country will end up back under Russian influence.
"We want freedom and we do not want to find ourselves in Russia," 21-year-old protester Nika Maghradze, told AFP.
Georgia's health ministry earlier said that 26 people -- 23 protesters and three law enforcement officers -- were injured in the latest protest on Monday night.
President Zurabishvili has described the protests as Georgians "rising against the Russian puppetry regime".
"The message is clear: Give me my vote back! Give me my European future back!," she had said on social media on Monday.
Some protesters placed their hopes in the 72-year-old president.
"She is our only chance," 43-year-old demonstrator Mariam told AFP on Monday.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
More Stories From World
-
Biden meets Angola leader in visit showcasing US investment in Africa12 minutes ago
-
Greens, far-right among big losers in Irish vote12 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to ECO's vision of regional connectivity, cooperation33 minutes ago
-
EU countries push for outdoor smoking and vaping bans52 minutes ago
-
Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza52 minutes ago
-
China curbs exports of key chipmaking components to US1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through trade, connectivity1 hour ago
-
After floods, Spain records warmest November ever1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar signs Charter of ECO Clean Energy Center2 hours ago
-
France risks fresh political crisis in no-confidence vote2 hours ago
-
Wildlife commission lowers European wolf protections2 hours ago
-
Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 253 hours ago