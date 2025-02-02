Georgia police arrest two opposition leaders at protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Georgian police on Sunday arrested two opposition leaders during a street protest against the ruling party, which has been accused of democratic backsliding and of moving Tbilisi closer to Russia.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by daily mass protests since the Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October parliamentary elections rejected by the opposition as falsified.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement on November 28 that his cabinet would not pursue the opening of European Union membership talks with Brussels until 2028 further fuelled the demonstrations.

On Sunday, police detained the leader of the liberal pro-European Akhali party, Nika Melia, and former Tbilisi mayor Gigi Ugulava, a prominent opposition figure, an AFP reporter saw.

The arrests were made as thousands of demonstrators attempted to block a highway entrance to the capital, Tbilisi.

Several other people were also detained during the protest. One arrested demonstrator appeared visibly injured.

Prior to the rally, the interior ministry issued a statement warning demonstrators that blocking the highway "is a criminal offence punishable by up to four years in prison".

During the initial phase of protests, riot police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds, arresting more than 400 demonstrators, according to the interior ministry.

Georgia's top human-rights official, ombudsman Levan Ioseliani, and Amnesty International accused police of torturing those arrested.

Georgian rights activists have denounced what they say is a mounting campaign of intimidation, beatings and arrests against those taking to the streets.

Tbilisi's security forces and judiciary have faced persistent accusations of repression against the ruling party's opponents.