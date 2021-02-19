Georgia police detain dozens of pro-opposition protesters

Police in Georgia's capital Tbilisi on Friday detained dozens of pro-opposition demonstrators demanding snap polls, as a political crisis sparked by last year's elections deepened

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Police in Georgia's capital Tbilisi on Friday detained dozens of pro-opposition demonstrators demanding snap polls, as a political crisis sparked by last year's elections deepened.

Hundreds of protesters rallied outside parliament to back the opposition's calls for fresh elections after Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia resigned Thursday over the ruling party's plans to arrest a top opposition leader.

The move to detain Nika Melia -- the chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) of exiled ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili -- sparked outrage among the opposition and warnings from the Caucasus nation's Western allies.