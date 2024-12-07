Georgia Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons At Pro-EU Protesters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 09:41 AM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Police in Georgia on Saturday fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse pro-EU protesters rallying for a ninth consecutive day against the prime minister's decision to shelve talks on joining the bloc.
The Caucasus nation has been engulfed in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party declared that it had won a disputed October 26 election.
The party's critics have accused it of creeping authoritarianism and of steering the country back towards Russia.
Thousands of defiant pro-EU protesters in Georgia rallied Friday after the prime minister claimed victory in a "battle" against the opposition.
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets since the election to protest against alleged electoral fraud.
Fresh rallies took place across the country after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced last week that Georgia would not hold talks on European Union membership until 2028.
Police have fired tear gas and water cannon against pro-EU protests in Tbilisi and hundreds of arrests have been made, triggering outrage at home and mounting international condemnation.
France, Germany and Poland condemned what they called the government's "disproportionate" use of force against protesters and opposition leaders in a joint statement Friday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
More Stories From World
-
South Korea president to address nation ahead of impeachment vote5 minutes ago
-
Atkinson hat-trick keeps England on top of NZ in second Test5 minutes ago
-
South Korea president to address nation ahead of impeachment vote5 minutes ago
-
Trump stands by pick to head Pentagon despite accusations5 minutes ago
-
Atkinson hat-trick keeps England on top of NZ in second Test5 minutes ago
-
S. Korea president stops short of resigning after martial law fiasco5 minutes ago
-
US urges 'peaceful democratic process' in Romania after scrapped election6 minutes ago
-
Notre Dame reopens five years after shocking blaze6 minutes ago
-
From Joan of Arc to wine cellar: Notre Dame in five dates6 minutes ago
-
'Miracles' and controversies in Notre Dame's renaissance6 minutes ago
-
Biden eyes preemptive pardons as Trump plots revenge: reports15 minutes ago
-
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street16 minutes ago