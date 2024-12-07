Open Menu

Georgia Police Fire Water Cannons At Pro-EU Protesters

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Police in Georgia on Saturday fired water cannons to disperse pro-EU protesters rallying for a ninth consecutive day against the prime minister's decision to shelve talks on joining the European Union.

The Caucasus nation has been engulfed in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party declared that it had won a disputed October 26 election.

The party's critics have accused it of creeping authoritarianism and of steering the country back towards Russia.

Thousands of defiant pro-EU protesters in Georgia began to rally Friday eve after the prime minister claimed victory in a "battle" against the opposition.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets since the election to protest against alleged electoral fraud.

Fresh rallies took place across the country after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced last week that Georgia would not hold talks on European Union membership until 2028.

Police have fired tear gas and water cannon against pro-EU protests in Tbilisi and hundreds of arrests have been made, triggering outrage at home and mounting international condemnation.

France, Germany and Poland condemned what they called the government's "disproportionate" use of force against protesters and opposition leaders in a joint statement Friday.

