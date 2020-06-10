Georgia Postpones Resumption of Tourism With Israel Due to Situation Deterioration

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The agreement between Georgia and Israel to open a safe tourist corridor for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic has been postponed due to a worse epidemiological situation in Israel, the government said after a meeting between Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and representatives of various structures.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Israel has grown by 148 since Monday evening, the total number of people infected by Tuesday evening reached 18,180, the death toll increased to 299.

Georgia announced its readiness to receive foreign tourists for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic start from July 1.

Earlier, the prime minister said that Israel would be the first country from where Georgia would receive tourists, to be followed by the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Greece and Austria.

"Despite the fact that among the priority countries an agreement was reached with Israel, based on the complicated epidemiological situation there, the possibility of opening tourism with that country at this stage has been postponed," the government said in a statement.