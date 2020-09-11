Georgia Postpones Start of Academic Year in Large Cities to October 1 Due to COVID-19

The start of the academic year at schools and universities in Georgia's largest cities has been postponed to October 1 due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The start of the academic year at schools and universities in Georgia's largest cities has been postponed to October 1 due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday.

Students were previously meant to begin classes on September 15, although the start of the academic year will be pushed back two weeks amid a surge in coronavirus disease cases in the country.

"In Tbilisi, Gori, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, and Poti, educational activities have been postponed for another two weeks. In these cities, classes in schools and universities will begin on October 1," the prime minister said at a press briefing.

The decision to delay the start of classes will help the government assess the ongoing epidemiological situation in conjunction with virologists, Gakharia added.

On Friday, the Georgian Health Ministry confirmed a single-day record of 87 new coronavirus disease cases, smashing the previous record of 57 new positive tests, which was set just one day ago.

In total, 1,917 positive tests for COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 19 people.