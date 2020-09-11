UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Postpones Start Of Academic Year In Large Cities To October 1 Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:46 PM

Georgia Postpones Start of Academic Year in Large Cities to October 1 Due to COVID-19

The start of the academic year at schools and universities in Georgia's largest cities has been postponed to October 1 due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The start of the academic year at schools and universities in Georgia's largest cities has been postponed to October 1 due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday.

Students were previously meant to begin classes on September 15, although the start of the academic year will be pushed back two weeks amid a surge in coronavirus disease cases in the country.

"In Tbilisi, Gori, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, and Poti, educational activities have been postponed for another two weeks. In these cities, classes in schools and universities will begin on October 1," the prime minister said at a press briefing.

The decision to delay the start of classes will help the government assess the ongoing epidemiological situation in conjunction with virologists, Gakharia added.

On Friday, the Georgian Health Ministry confirmed a single-day record of 87 new coronavirus disease cases, smashing the previous record of 57 new positive tests, which was set just one day ago.

In total, 1,917 positive tests for COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 19 people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kutaisi Poti Rustavi Tbilisi Georgia September October Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 140 Containers With Explosives Found in Port ..

2 minutes ago

Pb govt releases third installment for community d ..

2 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 11 Sep 2020

10 minutes ago

PMSA foils bid to smuggle 7500 litre diesel

10 minutes ago

Court reserved decision against Mehtab Abbasi in P ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.