(@FahadShabbir)

Georgia is prepared to receive Russia's delegation to the country to attend the Council of Europe events in May, despite Tbilisi cutting diplamatic relations with Moscow, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Tuesday

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Georgia is prepared to receive Russia's delegation to the country to attend the Council of Europe events in May, despite Tbilisi cutting diplamatic relations with Moscow, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Tuesday.

Georgia will host the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe from May 14-15.

"Georgia will adopt PACE in May. On this occasion, Georgia intends to go against its own legislation, which prohibits people who have visited the occupied territories without permission from Georgia and who entered these territories from outside Georgia, from entering Georgia. This rule applies to many members of the Russian delegation," Zourabichvili said, adding that Tbilisi respected its international obligations.