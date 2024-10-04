Georgia Pro-EU President Says 'optimistic' Ahead Of 'existential' Polls
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, who has opposed the pro-Russian drift of the current government, said she was "quite optimistic" ahead of this month's "existential" parliamentary election.
On October 26, the small South Caucasus country holds a crucial parliamentary election which will see the ruling Georgian Dream party lock horns with the pro-Western opposition.
Observers say the result of the election will determine Georgia's future trajectory, describing it as a choice between Russia and the West more than three decades after Tbilisi gained independence with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
"We have a quasi-referendum on the choice between Europe or a return to an uncertain Russian past," the French-born Georgian president told AFP in a telephone interview, calling the polls "existential."
"I am quite optimistic that the Georgian population, which has been 80 percent in favour of Europe for the last three decades, is not going to suddenly renounce its position."
The ruling party, controlled by secretive billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, is seeking to win a super-majority that would allow it to constitutionally ban pro-Western opposition parties.
