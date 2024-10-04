Georgia pro-EU president tells AFP 'quite optimistic' ahead of 'existential' polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, who has opposed the pro-Russian drift of the current government, told AFP she was "quite optimistic" ahead of this month's "existential" parliamentary election.

On October 26, the South Caucasus country holds a parliamentary election which will see the ruling Georgian Dream party lock horns with the pro-Western opposition.

Observers say the result of the election will determine Georgia's future, describing it as a choice between Russia and the West more than three decades after Tbilisi gained independence with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

"We have a quasi-referendum on the choice between Europe or a return to an uncertain Russian past," the French-born Georgian president told AFP in a telephone interview, calling the polls "existential."

"I am quite optimistic that the Georgian population, which has been 80 percent in favour of Europe for the last three decades, is not going to suddenly renounce its position.

"

The ruling party, controlled by secretive billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, is seeking to win a super-majority that would allow it to constitutionally ban pro-Western opposition parties.

Having initially pursued a liberal pro-Western policy agenda when it came to power in 2012, Georgian Dream has over the past two years intensified its anti-Western and anti-liberal positions.

Brussels has repeatedly warned Georgia that it was drifting away from its stated ambition of joining the EU.

Zurabishvili, 72, said that if the ruling party wins the election, Georgia would move further "away from democracy" and towards a past that it has worked so hard to escape.

"It's a past in which Georgia no longer has its full sovereignty and independence," she said.