Georgia Pro-EU President Tells AFP 'quite Optimistic' Ahead Of 'existential' Polls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, who has opposed the pro-Russian drift of the current government, told AFP she was "quite optimistic" ahead of this month's "existential" parliamentary election.
On October 26, the South Caucasus country holds a parliamentary election which will see the ruling Georgian Dream party lock horns with the pro-Western opposition.
Observers say the result of the election will determine Georgia's future, describing it as a choice between Russia and the West more than three decades after Tbilisi gained independence with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
"We have a quasi-referendum on the choice between Europe or a return to an uncertain Russian past," the French-born Georgian president told AFP in a telephone interview, calling the polls "existential."
"I am quite optimistic that the Georgian population, which has been 80 percent in favour of Europe for the last three decades, is not going to suddenly renounce its position.
"
The ruling party, controlled by secretive billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, is seeking to win a super-majority that would allow it to constitutionally ban pro-Western opposition parties.
Having initially pursued a liberal pro-Western policy agenda when it came to power in 2012, Georgian Dream has over the past two years intensified its anti-Western and anti-liberal positions.
Brussels has repeatedly warned Georgia that it was drifting away from its stated ambition of joining the EU.
Zurabishvili, 72, said that if the ruling party wins the election, Georgia would move further "away from democracy" and towards a past that it has worked so hard to escape.
"It's a past in which Georgia no longer has its full sovereignty and independence," she said.
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From World
-
WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test56 minutes ago
-
Spoon scratching: Kenya's DIY DJ1 hour ago
-
Japan PM warns 'today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia'1 hour ago
-
Lebanon says Israel strike on Syria border cuts off international road1 hour ago
-
One job by day, another by night as US voters make ends meet2 hours ago
-
Tunisia's Kais Saied: president on a 'divine mission'2 hours ago
-
US dockworkers to head back to work after tentative deal2 hours ago
-
Civil society groups demand action against 'sexist' AI disinformation2 hours ago
-
Harris rallies with anti-Trump Republican in swing state battle2 hours ago
-
Over 100 feared dead in Nigeria boat accident2 hours ago
-
Judge me at the end of the season, says under-fire Man Utd boss Ten Hag4 hours ago
-
Southeast US reels as storm Helene death toll hits 2005 hours ago