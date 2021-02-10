UrduPoint.com
Georgia Prosecutors Open Probe Into Trump Attempts To Overturn Election Results - Reports

Wed 10th February 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Prosecutors in the US state of Georgia are pursuing a criminal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the state election results, the New York Times said on Wednesday citing unknown sources familiar with the situation.

"Prosecutors in Fulton County have initiated a criminal investigation into former President Donald J.

Trump's attempts to overturn Georgia's election results, including a phone call he made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Mr. Trump pressured him to 'find' enough votes to help him reverse his loss," the report said.

Fulton County's recently elected Democratic prosecutor Fani Willis sent on Wednesday a letter to the state government officials, including Raffensperger, asking them to keep materials related to Trump's call and explained the request is a part of a criminal investigation.

