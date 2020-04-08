Georgia Ready for Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak - Health Minister

Georgia is ready for the the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, having prepared hospitals to accommodate thousands of potential patients, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said on Wednesday during a briefing

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Georgia is ready for the the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, having prepared hospitals to accommodate thousands of potential patients, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said on Wednesday during a briefing.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 crisis is expected to reach its peak in Georgia in the second half of April.

"The readiness of health facilities is checked daily to ensure that during the peak period everyone is mobilized. At this stage, we have 3,500 [hospital] beds ready, which means that if hundreds of cases are detected every day, we will be capable of handling the situation for a month," Tikaradze said.

Georgia has so far confirmed 208 cases of COVID-19, including three deaths and 48 recoveries. In March, the authorities declared a state of emergency until April 21 in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.