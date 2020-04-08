UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Ready For Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

Georgia Ready for Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak - Health Minister

Georgia is ready for the the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, having prepared hospitals to accommodate thousands of potential patients, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said on Wednesday during a briefing

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Georgia is ready for the the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, having prepared hospitals to accommodate thousands of potential patients, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said on Wednesday during a briefing.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 crisis is expected to reach its peak in Georgia in the second half of April.

"The readiness of health facilities is checked daily to ensure that during the peak period everyone is mobilized. At this stage, we have 3,500 [hospital] beds ready, which means that if hundreds of cases are detected every day, we will be capable of handling the situation for a month," Tikaradze said.

Georgia has so far confirmed 208 cases of COVID-19, including three deaths and 48 recoveries. In March, the authorities declared a state of emergency until April 21 in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Georgia March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Regional Director Criticizes US Threats to Sto ..

46 seconds ago

Qureshi, Malaysian counterpart discuss Covid-19 si ..

47 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Faisalabad challans 17,946 tra ..

2 minutes ago

16 outlaws held, cache of narcotics recovered

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange launches surveillance syst ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Allocate $132 Mln for Extra Payments to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.