Georgia Ready to Launch Dialogue With Civil Society of Abkhazia, South Ossetia - Official

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Georgia is ready to launch talks with the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Ketevan Tsikhelashvili said.

The remarks were made in response to the initiative of the Abkhazian opposition leader, Aslan Bzhania, who called for a dialogue on economic issues between Sukhum and Tbilisi. According to Bzhania, the parties should restore trust in bilateral relations.

"We have made steps for a long time ago and continue to do that now to expand the dialogue with the Abkhazian and [South] Ossetian civil society ... The main goal of our policy and 'A Step to a Better Future' peaceful initiative is [to maintain] dialogue, cooperation on the matters of mutual interest, including, of course, trade and economic issues," Tsikhelashvili said, as quoted by her press service.

She added that the talks may be held both in Tbilisi and Sukhum.

The republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008 after the Georgian military operation against South Ossetia, which even more escalated the tensions in relations between Tbilisi as well as Sukhum and Tskhinval.

Current speculations about the possible improvement of relations between Sukhum and Tbilisi are sparked by the political crisis in Abkhazia, which has already resulted in the resignation of President Raul Khajimba.