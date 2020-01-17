UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Ready To Launch Dialogue With Civil Society Of Abkhazia, South Ossetia - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:20 AM

Georgia Ready to Launch Dialogue With Civil Society of Abkhazia, South Ossetia - Official

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Georgia is ready to launch talks with the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Ketevan Tsikhelashvili said.

The remarks were made in response to the initiative of the Abkhazian opposition leader, Aslan Bzhania, who called for a dialogue on economic issues between Sukhum and Tbilisi. According to Bzhania, the parties should restore trust in bilateral relations.

"We have made steps for a long time ago and continue to do that now to expand the dialogue with the Abkhazian and [South] Ossetian civil society ... The main goal of our policy and 'A Step to a Better Future' peaceful initiative is [to maintain] dialogue, cooperation on the matters of mutual interest, including, of course, trade and economic issues," Tsikhelashvili said, as quoted by her press service.

She added that the talks may be held both in Tbilisi and Sukhum.

The republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008 after the Georgian military operation against South Ossetia, which even more escalated the tensions in relations between Tbilisi as well as Sukhum and Tskhinval.

Current speculations about the possible improvement of relations between Sukhum and Tbilisi are sparked by the political crisis in Abkhazia, which has already resulted in the resignation of President Raul Khajimba.

Related Topics

Moscow Civil Society Tbilisi Independence Georgia May August From Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

5 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

6 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

6 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

6 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.