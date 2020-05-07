UrduPoint.com
Georgia Ready To Receive Guests From Russia After Opening Borders - Economy Minister

Georgia is not currently negotiating with Russia the creation of a "safe touristic corridor" but is ready to receive Russian tourists after opening borders, previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Natela Turnava said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Georgia is not currently negotiating with Russia the creation of a "safe touristic corridor" but is ready to receive Russian tourists after opening borders, previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Natela Turnava said on Thursday.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said earlier in the day that the country would open its borders for foreign tourists on July 1.

"Creating touristic corridors means ensuring safety. Therefore, when we reach an agreement with any regional country [members of the Commonwealth of Independent States] and any country in general on creating a touristic safety corridor, then we will have guarantees that both the guest and the receiving nation will take safety into consideration.

We are not currently engaged in negotiations with Russia, but our country will be ready to receive Russian tourists, taking into consideration all the safety measures, just like earlier, when Russian tourists played an important role in our our tourism," Turnava said at a briefing.

The minister added that Georgia expected tourists from regional states to be the first to come to the country after the borders opening.

"But we also do not lose our chance to make tourists from the European Union countries come as well. However, the arrival of regional tourists is the most realistic scenario, as they can travel by land, not only by air," Turnava said.

