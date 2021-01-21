Georgia Ready to Roll Out Mass Vaccination Campaign Soon - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Georgia is ready to receive any vaccine against the coronavirus approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and roll out its mass vaccination campaign, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

The Georgian government is set to review and approve later on Thursday a vaccination plan, according to which� at least 60 percent of the population should get injections by the end of 2021. The campaign will first cover the priority groups which include medical workers, as well as employees and seniors in residential care facilities.

"In fact, Georgia is ready to start vaccination in the near future. As I have already mentioned, Georgia is a member of the COVAX platform, and we will receive through this platform 1.

5 million [doses of] vaccines, but the government continues bilateral negotiations with manufacturing companies. Only the vaccine approved by the World Health Organization will be imported to Georgia. This is a principled position," Gakharia said at a government meeting.

According to the prime minister, the country is ready to receive any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the WHO and already allocated funds for purchasing 1.5 million doses.

Georgia has so far confirmed more than 250,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 2,998 fatalities and over 238,000 recoveries, according to the national coronavirus prevention center.