UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Ready To Roll Out Mass Vaccination Campaign Soon - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Georgia Ready to Roll Out Mass Vaccination Campaign Soon - Prime Minister

Georgia is ready to receive any vaccine against the coronavirus approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and roll out its mass vaccination campaign, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursda

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Georgia is ready to receive any vaccine against the coronavirus approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and roll out its mass vaccination campaign, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

The Georgian government is set to review and approve later on Thursday a vaccination plan, according to which� at least 60 percent of the population should get injections by the end of 2021. The campaign will first cover the priority groups which include medical workers, as well as employees and seniors in residential care facilities.

"In fact, Georgia is ready to start vaccination in the near future. As I have already mentioned, Georgia is a member of the COVAX platform, and we will receive through this platform 1.

5 million [doses of] vaccines, but the government continues bilateral negotiations with manufacturing companies. Only the vaccine approved by the World Health Organization will be imported to Georgia. This is a principled position," Gakharia said at a government meeting.

According to the prime minister, the country is ready to receive any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the WHO and already allocated funds for purchasing 1.5 million doses.

Georgia has so far confirmed more than 250,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 2,998 fatalities and over 238,000 recoveries, according to the national coronavirus prevention center.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Georgia Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Merkel sees 'much broader scope' for cooperation w ..

44 seconds ago

WHO Chief Thanks Biden For Membership U-Turn, US J ..

45 seconds ago

AstraZeneca Vaccine Facility Under Threat of Flood ..

48 seconds ago

CTP launches operation against encroachments, ille ..

3 minutes ago

Man hit to death in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Free medical camp for journalists on Saturday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.