Georgia Receives EU Membership Questionnaire - EU Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi handed over the EU membership questionnaire to Georgia on Monday at the EU Council meeting in Luxembourg.

"I handed over the questionnaire on #EU application to Foreign Minister of #Georgia @iliadarch in Luxembourg today: 'This is the first step on your European path.

We are ready to work with you very fast to deliver the opinion to the European Council as requested," Varhelyi said on Twitter.

The Georgian authorities planned to apply for EU membership in 2024, but Tbilisi decided to speed up the process. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signed an application for granting the country the status of an EU membership candidate on March 3.

