UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Receives New Equipment For Marneuli Military Airfield From Turkey - Tbilisi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

Georgia Receives New Equipment for Marneuli Military Airfield From Turkey - Tbilisi

Georgia has received new special equipment to improve the capabilities of its Marneuli military airfield from Turkey, the Georgian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Georgia has received new special equipment to improve the capabilities of its Marneuli military airfield from Turkey, the Georgian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The government of Turkey provided the Georgian Defense Forces with various types of special equipment to improve the material and technical capabilities of the Marneuli Airfield.

The equipment was handed over within the framework of the 'Military Financial Cooperation Agreement' signed between Turkish and Georgian governments," the Georgian Defense Ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

The official ceremony for the handover of the equipment was held at the airfield, which is located not far from Tbilisi, and was attended by Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, and Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Turkey's ambassador to Georgia.

Related Topics

Turkey Facebook Tbilisi Georgia From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends signing of agreement b ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’ ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan's high end superfast CV charging station ..

4 minutes ago

Firefighter Dies Responding to Fire at Plant in Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Blinken Will Travel to Brussels April 13-15 - US S ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University tops UAE’s employability ra ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.