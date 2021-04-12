Georgia Receives New Equipment for Marneuli Military Airfield From Turkey - Tbilisi

Georgia has received new special equipment to improve the capabilities of its Marneuli military airfield from Turkey, the Georgian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Georgia has received new special equipment to improve the capabilities of its Marneuli military airfield from Turkey, the Georgian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The government of Turkey provided the Georgian Defense Forces with various types of special equipment to improve the material and technical capabilities of the Marneuli Airfield.

The equipment was handed over within the framework of the 'Military Financial Cooperation Agreement' signed between Turkish and Georgian governments," the Georgian Defense Ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

The official ceremony for the handover of the equipment was held at the airfield, which is located not far from Tbilisi, and was attended by Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, and Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Turkey's ambassador to Georgia.