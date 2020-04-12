UrduPoint.com
Georgia Registers 10 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Total Reaches 252 - Authorities

Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Georgia has confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases, which takes the total number of people diagnosed with the disease in the country to 252, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 said on Sunday.

Three deaths were recorded in Georgia from coronavirus-related complications since the start of outbreak. In March, the authorities declared the state of emergency until April 21 in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases ” 252. Recovered ” 50. Fatal outcome ” 3. Under quarantine ” 4,929. Under hospital supervision ” 405, returned from abroad ” 3," the website said.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said that the country was ready for the peak of COVID-19, which is expected in the second half of April.

In neighboring Armenia, the number of cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 1,000, according to the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 13, and 197 patients have recovered.

"A total of 1,013 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, 197 patients have recovered. Thirteen people have died," the center said.

According to the Armenian Health Ministry, 803 patients are receiving treatment. More than 1,160 people have tested negative for the disease since the outbreak.

