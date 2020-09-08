UrduPoint.com
Georgia Registers Record Number Of Daily COVID-19 Cases, Tally Climbs To 1,729

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:34 PM

Georgia Registers Record Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases, Tally Climbs to 1,729

Georgia has registered a record 45 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,729, the governmental's website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 showed on Tuesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Georgia has registered a record 45 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,729, the governmental's website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 showed on Tuesday.

The previous record of 42 cases was detected in mid-April.

Georgia is seeing a rise in the coronavirus infection rate in September, while in late August the country was registering less than 10 cases a day on average. The authorities have said that nearly half of all new cases are linked to the southwestern Adjara region, where many resort towns are located, including Batumi.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 1728. Recovered - 1321. Fatal outcome - 19," the government said.

The number of recoveries increased by six over the given period, while the death toll remained unchanged. Over 5,800 people, among them Georgians who returned from abroad and close contacts of coronavirus-positive patients, are currently under quarantine in state facilities.

