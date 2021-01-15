UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Reports 1,177 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

Georgia reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported 1,177 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 245,789, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Georgia reported 1,177 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 245,789, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

Among the new cases, 496 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the center said.

As of Friday, 229,196 COVID-19 patients in the country have recovered, while 2,893 died, it said.

Georgia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 26, 2020.

Related Topics

Died Tbilisi Georgia 2020

Recent Stories

Afridi talks about tradition of differences in Pak ..

26 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

45 seconds ago

National COVID-19 positivity surges at 5.99 percen ..

46 seconds ago

Zimbabwe records highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

48 seconds ago

Powerful Indonesia quake kills at least 34, topple ..

5 minutes ago

French Dakar Rally rider dies from injuries after ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.