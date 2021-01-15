Georgia reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Georgia reported 1,177 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 245,789, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

Among the new cases, 496 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the center said.

As of Friday, 229,196 COVID-19 patients in the country have recovered, while 2,893 died, it said.

Georgia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 26, 2020.