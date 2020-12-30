UrduPoint.com
Georgia Reports 1,738 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:58 PM

Georgia reports 1,738 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 225,893

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Georgia reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 225,893.

Among the new cases, 743 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

On the same day, 38 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide death toll to 2,481, while 210,445 patients have recovered, said the center.

Earlier on Tuesday, NCDC confirmed that the center's head, Amiran Gamkrelidze, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

