Georgia reports 1,738 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 225,893

Among the new cases, 743 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

Among the new cases, 743 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

On the same day, 38 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide death toll to 2,481, while 210,445 patients have recovered, said the center.

Earlier on Tuesday, NCDC confirmed that the center's head, Amiran Gamkrelidze, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on Feb. 26.