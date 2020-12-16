Georgia reports 3,487 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 198,387

Georgia reported 3,487 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its national total to 198,387, the government's official coronavirus information service Stopcov.ge reported on Wednesday

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Georgia reported 3,487 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its national total to 198,387, the government's official coronavirus information service Stopcov.ge reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, with 39 new deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the country's death toll from the virus rose to 1,922, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.