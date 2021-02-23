Georgia reports 493 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Tuesday reported 493 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 268,995, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Georgia on Tuesday reported 493 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 268,995, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

Data from the center also showed that 552 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 262,796.

Meanwhile, 10 more people died, raising the death toll to 3,457.

The center said 19,869 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the country.

Georgia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 26, 2020.