Georgia Reports Daily Record of Сoronavirus Infections

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Georgia has recorded 569 new cases of the coronavirus including another nine deaths over the past day, which is the highest daily growth since the start of the pandemic, according to a special government website for monitoring the epidemiological situation.

"The [total] number of infected - 12,841, recovered 6,867 (+329 per day) people, deaths - 102", the government said on its website.

An outbreak is reported in the Adjara region, mostly in the resort town of Batumi. At the same time, the virus is also rapidly spreading in the capital of Tbilisi, where the transmission routes often remain unclear.

Despite this, according to representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, Georgia remains on the list of safe countries.