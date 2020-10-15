UrduPoint.com
Georgia Reports New Daily Record Of 919 COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:04 PM

Georgia added 919 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number since the outbreak of the virus in the country, bringing its total to 14,440

TBILISI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Georgia added 919 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number since the outbreak of the virus in the country, bringing its total to 14,440.

Among the new cases, 366 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Thursday, 7,367 of the 14,440 patients have recovered, while 113 others have died, according to the center.

Head of the NCDC Amiran Gamkrelidze said Wednesday there has been a second wave of coronavirus cases in Georgia, characterized by a high number of new infections but fewer serious complications.

He urged people to use face masks even in open areas during cold seasons to prevent the spread of the virus.

Georgia reported its first case on Feb. 26.

