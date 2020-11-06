UrduPoint.com
Georgia Reports New Single-Day Record of Over 2,770 COVID-19 Cases

He daily increase in the number of detected COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached a record-high of 2,775, Alexander Khodjevanishvili, a member of the Coordination Council for the fight against coronavirus, said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The daily increase in the number of detected COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached a record-high of 2,775, Alexander Khodjevanishvili, a member of the Coordination Council for the fight against coronavirus, said.

"Overnight, 2775 new confirmed cases of infection were detected.

We maintain a positive trend in terms of the number of recoveries - 3560 people recovered per day, in total - 37,019," he said at a briefing.

According to Khodjevanishvili, 22 people infected with the coronavirus died in the past 24 hours.

The mandatory quarantine was canceled in Georgia despite the resurgence of COVID-19 � the daily infection rate increased from several dozens in late August to an average of 1,700-2,300 cases in early November.

To date, Georgia has confirmed around 52,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 423.

