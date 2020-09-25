Georgia reports record high 265 new cases of COVID-19

Georgia reported a record 265 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since the outbreak of the virus in the country, bringing its total to 4,664

TBILISI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Georgia reported a record 265 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since the outbreak of the virus in the country, bringing its total to 4,664.

Among the 265 new cases, 165 were confirmed in the western Adjara region, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Friday, 1,759 of the 4,664 patients have recovered, while 27 others have died, said the center. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.