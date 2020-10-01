UrduPoint.com
Georgia Reports Record-high 448 New COVID-19 Cases

Thu 01st October 2020

Georgia has reported a record 488 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number since the outbreak of the virus in the country, bringing its total to 6,640

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Georgia has reported a record 488 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number since the outbreak of the virus in the country, bringing its total to 6,640.

Among the new cases, 241 were confirmed in the western Adjara region, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Thursday, 3,419 of the 6,640 patients have recovered, while 33 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 26.

More Stories From World

