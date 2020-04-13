UrduPoint.com
Georgia Reports Total Of 257 Confirmed COVID19 Cases, Death Toll Remains At 3 - Government

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia now stands at 257, including three COVID-19 fatalities, according to the government website monitoring the spread of the coronavirus.

Over 4,870 people in Georgia are in quarantine and 67 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, government data as of early Monday morning showed.

On Sunday, Georgian authorities said that 10 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 252. The number of recovered individuals stood at 50 on Sunday.

In March, the Georgian authorities declared a state of emergency until April 21 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. According to Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, the country is prepared for the peak of COVID-19, which is expected in the second half of April.

