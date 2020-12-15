UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Republicans Hold Alternative Electoral Vote For Trump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Georgia Republicans Hold Alternative Electoral Vote for Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Republicans in the US state of Georgia held an alternative electoral vote for the incumbent President Donald Trump in a symbolic gesture to challenge the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's win in their state since the election is still disputed, state Republican leader David Shafer said on Monday.

"Because the President's lawsuit contesting the Georgia election is still pending, the Republican nominees for Presidential Elector met today at noon at the State Capitol today and cast their votes for President and Vice President," Shafer said via Twitter.

Georgia is a focal point of Trump's bid to legally challenge what he has called a massive election and voter fraud. The official slate of Georgia's electors was formed by the Democrats and it reaffirmed Biden's victory.

Related Topics

Election Vote Twitter Trump David Georgia Democrats

Recent Stories

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

1 minute ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

16 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

19 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.