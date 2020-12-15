Georgia Republicans Hold Alternative Electoral Vote for Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Republicans in the US state of Georgia held an alternative electoral vote for the incumbent President Donald Trump in a symbolic gesture to challenge the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's win in their state since the election is still disputed, state Republican leader David Shafer said on Monday.

"Because the President's lawsuit contesting the Georgia election is still pending, the Republican nominees for Presidential Elector met today at noon at the State Capitol today and cast their votes for President and Vice President," Shafer said via Twitter.

Georgia is a focal point of Trump's bid to legally challenge what he has called a massive election and voter fraud. The official slate of Georgia's electors was formed by the Democrats and it reaffirmed Biden's victory.