Georgia Ruling Party Installs Loyalist President Amid Constitutional Crisis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Georgia's ruling party on Saturday installed a far-right loyalist as president in a controversial election process, amid a deepening constitutional crisis and weeks of mass pro-EU protests.
The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in contested October parliamentary elections.
Its decision last month to delay European Union membership talks ignited a fresh wave of mass rallies.
An electoral college, controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and boycotted by the opposition, elected Mikheil Kavelashvili with 224 votes as the country's next figurehead leader for a five-year term, central election commission chair Giorgi Kalandarishvili said.
The opposition has denounced Saturday's election as "illegitimate" and said the sitting president, Salome Zurabishvili remains the country's sole legitimate leader.
Pro-Western Zurabishvili -- who is at loggerheads with Georgian Dream -- has refused to step down and is demanding new parliamentary elections, paving the way for a constitutional showdown.
On Saturday morning, protesters began gathering outside the parliament building -- which was cordoned off by police -- ahead of a rally scheduled for the evening.
Demonstrators shared tea to keep warm on a frosty morning, with water cannons parked nearby, an AFP reporter witnessed.
"Georgia never loses its sense of humour, celebrating the election of a footballer as president," Zurabishvili wrote on social media.
She shared video footage of protesters playing football in the snow in a clear jab at Kavelashvili.
One of the protesters, 40-year-old Natia Apkhazava, said she arrived early "to protect our European future".
"Our (parliamentary) election was rigged. We need new elections," she said.
"We have been protesting here for 16 days... and we'll keep fighting for our European future."
Protests are scheduled to take place at around a dozen locations in Tbilisi.
Thousands of pro-EU demonstrators filled the streets of the capital on Friday, before gathering outside parliament for the 16th consecutive day.
A former diplomat, Zurabishvili is a hugely popular figure among protesters, who view her as a beacon of Georgia's European aspirations.
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From World
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis3 minutes ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte13 minutes ago
-
'I'm so happy': tears of joy, K-pop on Seoul streets as Yoon impeached13 minutes ago
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid13 minutes ago
-
Shopping spree in Syria's former rebel heartland33 minutes ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte1 hour ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte2 hours ago
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid2 hours ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach President Yoon over martial law bid2 hours ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach President Yoon over martial law bid3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon: from rising star to impeachment3 hours ago
-
Israeli airstrikes kill another 30 Palestinians in Gaza amid degenerating situation3 hours ago