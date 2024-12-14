Georgia Ruling Party Installs Loyalist President Amid Constitutional Crisis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Georgia's ruling party on Saturday installed a far-right former footballer as president in a controversial election process, amid a deepening constitutional crisis and weeks of mass pro-EU protests.
The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in contested October parliamentary elections.
Its decision last month to delay European Union membership talks ignited a fresh wave of mass rallies.
An electoral college, controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and boycotted by the opposition, elected Mikheil Kavelashvili with a comfortable majority of 224 votes as the country's next figurehead leader for a five-year term, the central election commission said.
Kavelashvili is a 53-year-old former forward for English Premier League champions Manchester City. An MP since 2016, he is known for airing far-right views in obscenity-laced statements.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From World
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis8 minutes ago
-
Five dead, dozens missing in Greece as migrant boat sinks28 minutes ago
-
Odermatt wins giant slalom in Val d'Isere38 minutes ago
-
Odermatt wins giant slalom in Val d'Isere1 hour ago
-
Brazil ex-defense minister arrested in coup plot investigation1 hour ago
-
Five dead, dozens missing in Greece migrant boat sinking2 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis3 hours ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte4 hours ago
-
'I'm so happy': tears of joy, K-pop on Seoul streets as Yoon impeached4 hours ago
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid4 hours ago
-
Shopping spree in Syria's former rebel heartland4 hours ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte5 hours ago