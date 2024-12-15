Georgia Ruling Party Installs Loyalist President Amid Constitutional Crisis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Georgia's ruling party on Saturday installed a far-right former footballer as president in a controversial election process, amid a deepening constitutional crisis and weeks of mass pro-EU protests.
The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in contested October parliamentary elections.
Its decision last month to delay European Union membership talks ignited a fresh wave of mass rallies.
An electoral college, controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and boycotted by the opposition, elected Mikheil Kavelashvili with a comfortable majority of 224 votes as the country's next figurehead leader for a five-year term, the central election commission said.
Kavelashvili is a 53-year-old former forward for English Premier League champions Manchester City. An MP since 2016, he is known for airing far-right views in obscenity-laced statements.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From World
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis4 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results24 minutes ago
-
Bochum launch appeal after player hit by object at Union Berlin34 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results54 minutes ago
-
Union Berlin match suspended after player hit with object1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party elects loyalist president amid constitutional crisis2 hours ago
-
Zaniolo fires Serie A leaders Atalanta to club-record win at Cagliari2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result3 hours ago
-
Brazil ex-defense minister arrested in coup plot investigation3 hours ago
-
At least two killed as Cyclone Chido batters France's Mayotte3 hours ago