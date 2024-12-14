Open Menu

Georgia Ruling Party Set To Install Loyalist President Amid Constitutional Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Georgia's ruling party is set to appoint a far-right loyalist as president on Saturday in a controversial election process, as thousands of people again prepared to take to the streets in pro-EU protests.

The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in contested October parliamentary elections. Its decision last month to delay EU accession talks ignited a fresh wave of mass rallies.

Rallies are scheduled for Saturday morning, when Georgian Dream is set to install former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as president in a controversial election process.

Thousands of pro-EU demonstrators filled the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Friday, rallying in a dozen different locations before gathering outside parliament, an AFP journalist witnessed.

A marching band paraded along Tbilisi's main avenue, carrying a giant Georgian flag overhead and accompanied by a chorus of whistles and drums, as the protest concluded shortly after midnight.

"Since the parliament is not legitimate, these elections are also illegitimate... we are not really taking it seriously", lawyer Keti Makharashvili told AFP at the rally.

Another protester, Dariko Gogol, said that Georgian Dream "rigged the election, and they are just dragging us towards Russia".

The 53-year-old pressed for new polls and urged current President Salome Zurabishvili to stay in office "and somehow guide us in this really difficult situation".

A former diplomat, Zurabishvili is a hugely popular figure among protesters, who view her as a beacon of Georgia's European aspirations.

