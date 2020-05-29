Georgia, Russia Agree on Necessity of Global Cooperation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

The Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, told Sputnik on Friday that he has agreed with Russian upper house lawmaker Giorgy Karasin that cooperation on a global level was required amid the COVID-19 pandemic

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, told Sputnik on Friday that he has agreed with Russian upper house lawmaker Giorgy Karasin that cooperation on a global level was required amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We agreed [during a phone conversation] that the fight against a pandemic requires that all countries worldwide unite their forces, and we expressed the hope that the situation would get back to normal in the near future," Abashidze said.

The Georgian official added that the next meeting with Karasin would take place in August or September, depending on the epidemiological situation. According to Abashidze, the sides are to discuss humanitarian, trade, economic and transport issues during the meeting.