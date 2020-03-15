UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia, Russia Close Land Border For Travelers Due To Coronavirus - Tbilisi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Georgia, Russia Close Land Border for Travelers Due to Coronavirus - Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Georgia and Russia have decided to close the border for travelers due to coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, the Georgian government said on Sunday.

"By the order of Georgian Prime Minister [Giorgi Gakharia], Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze this morning held a phone conversation ...

with Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin. Taking into account the risks of the spread of coronavirus during the conversation, the issue of temporarily suspending citizens crossing the border between Georgia and Russia from March 16 was assessed," the government said in a statement.

According to the Georgian government, Russians and Georgians could still return to their home countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Georgia March Border Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Warehouse421 announces temporary closure following ..

46 minutes ago

Specialised trade credit sector employees particip ..

46 minutes ago

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

1 hour ago

A decade of electricity, water conservation sees A ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs recycles 48,000 counterfeit items in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.