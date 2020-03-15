Georgia, Russia Close Land Border for Travelers Due to Coronavirus - Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Georgia and Russia have decided to close the border for travelers due to coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, the Georgian government said on Sunday.

"By the order of Georgian Prime Minister [Giorgi Gakharia], Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze this morning held a phone conversation ...

with Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin. Taking into account the risks of the spread of coronavirus during the conversation, the issue of temporarily suspending citizens crossing the border between Georgia and Russia from March 16 was assessed," the government said in a statement.

According to the Georgian government, Russians and Georgians could still return to their home countries.